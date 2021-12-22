US Markets

Mexico says U.S. government approves Deer Park refinery deal

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

The U.S. government has authorized the purchase by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) of Royal Dutch Shell's controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has authorized the purchase by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) of Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference the U.S. government had on Tuesday authorized Pemex's purchase of the Deer Park refinery stake, saying: "It's very good news."

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard afterwards displayed a letter showing that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had concluded there were no unresolved national security concerns regarding the deal.

Last week, Shell said the sale of its Deer Park stake to Pemex was still pending CFIUS approval.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular