Mexico says U.S. government approves Deer Park refinery deal

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has authorized the purchase by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) of Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference the U.S. government had on Tuesday authorized Pemex's purchase of the Deer Park refinery stake, saying: "It's very good news."

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard afterwards displayed a letter showing that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had concluded there were no unresolved national security concerns regarding the deal.

Last week, Shell said the sale of its Deer Park stake to Pemex was still pending CFIUS approval.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

