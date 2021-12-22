Mexico says U.S. government approves Deer Park refinery deal

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has authorized the purchase by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) of Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference the U.S. government had on Tuesday authorized Pemex's purchase of the Deer Park refinery stake, saying: "It's very good news."

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

