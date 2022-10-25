US Markets

Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.

Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants in national territory under the program "at this stage," the ministry said in a statement.

