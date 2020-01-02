Mexico says to stick by those it granted asylum in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday promised to stick by his government's decision to grant asylum to several people in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a row with the interim administration in La Paz.

"It's a matter of principle," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a government news conference.

