Mexico says to stick by those it granted asylum in Bolivia

Dave Graham Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday promised to stick by his government's decision to grant asylum to several people in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a row with the interim administration in La Paz.

"It's a matter of principle," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a government news conference.

