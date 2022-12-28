Mexico says to slash cost of debt servicing for next government

MEXICO CITY, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to cut the cost of servicing its external debt by half for the start of the next administration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Mexico has already carried out a refinancing agreement, "so that they (the next government) don't face pressures from debt interest payments," said Lopez Obrador, whose term in office will conclude at the end of September 2024.

