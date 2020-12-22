US Markets
PFE

Mexico says to receive first vaccines from Pfizer on Wednesday

Contributors
Diego Ore Reuters
Mexico City newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

The first COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc will arrive in Mexico on Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, paving the way for their application in the country.

Adds quotes from Ebrard

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The first COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc PFE.N will arrive in Mexico on Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, paving the way for their application in the country.

"This first shipment to Mexico has already been picked up at Pfizer's plant in Belgium, it arrives tomorrow," Ebrard told reporters at a regular news conference. "We think it will be touching down in Mexico before noon."

The second shipment is scheduled to depart next Tuesday, and continue week by week, Ebrard said. By the end of January, Mexico will have received 1,417,659 doses, he said.

Pfizer's is the first of various COVID-19 vaccines due to reach Mexico, whose government has in the past few days pressed companies to honor their delivery contracts on time amid growing concerns of delays setting in.

Medical staff are due to be the first recipients of the vaccine, then senior citizens, followed by people with chronic illnesses, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dave Graham)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular