Mexico says surveillance of embassy in Bolivia has eased after spat

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that excessive monitoring of Mexico's diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about it a day earlier.

Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz after a chill in relations since Lopez Obrador decided last month to give political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a fellow leftist.

Bolivia's government responded by saying Mexico had hijacked a regional summit, and had dragged its feet in recognizing its new, conservative premier.

Mexico's foreign ministry said there was "excessive" surveillance of the Mexican ambassador's residence and Mexican embassy in Bolivia by about 150 Bolivian intelligence and security service personnel.

During a regular government news briefing, Lopez Obrador declined to comment on what had motivated Bolivia to act as his government alleged, but said things were improving.

"I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably," he said.

Lopez Obrador did not elaborate, but said "many things" still needed to be cleared up.

Bolivia has moved to the right since Morales resigned in November after a presidential election that the Organization of American States said was rigged in his favor.

Bolivia is currently governed by interim President Jeanine Añez, a former conservative senator and opponent of Morales.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico was eager to know if new elections would be held in Bolivia and whether all "political forces" would be able to take part in them.

