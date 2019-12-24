Mexico says surveillance of embassy in Bolivia has eased

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that monitoring of Mexico's diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about the issue on Monday.

"I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news briefing.

