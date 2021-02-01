Mexico says renewable energy capacity rose 13.4% through October

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's renewable power capacity increased by 13.4% from 2019 through to the end of October, as more solar and wind plants were installed and began testing, the energy ministry said on Sunday.

In a new report, the ministry said the capacity of renewable power sources had risen to 26,743 megawatts (MW) from 23,582 MW through October, principally through new solar additions.

The figures suggest that despite efforts by the government to delay and stymie private power providers, some have managed to get projects moving, backed by favorable court rulings on their disputes with the administration.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is working to strengthen the state's hand in the energy market, arguing that past governments skewed it in favor of the private sector.

That has sparked conflict with private companies and upset some of Mexico's allies, who are concerned the government is failing to respect existing commitments with investors.

Lopez Obrador has sought to support state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), a consumer of Pemex's fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

