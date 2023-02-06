US Markets

Mexico says rejects possible 'Remain in Mexico' revamp plan

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

February 06, 2023 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican government said on Monday it had informed the United States that it rejects a possible U.S. re-implementation of an immigration policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which required asylum seekers to wait for hearings in Mexico.

In December, a U.S. judge paused President Joe Biden's attempt to end the program. U.S. authorities later told Mexico's foreign ministry the program would start up again, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.