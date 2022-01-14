Mexico says panel should rule on auto dispute with US by 3rd quarter

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier on Friday said an arbitration panel looking at a Mexican complaint over U.S. interpretation over rules of origin in the automotive industry should make a ruling by the third quarter of this year.

"It's not an expedited process, we will have results hopefully by the third quarter of this year," Clouthier told Milenio television.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

