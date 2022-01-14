US Markets

Mexico says panel should rule on auto dispute with US by 3rd quarter

Adriana Barrera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVE GRAHAM

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier on Friday said an arbitration panel looking at a Mexican complaint over U.S. interpretation over rules of origin in the automotive industry should make a ruling by the third quarter of this year.

"It's not an expedited process, we will have results hopefully by the third quarter of this year," Clouthier told Milenio television.

