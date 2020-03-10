US Markets

Mexico says oil income "completely" covered by hedge, no direct budget impact

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday a $1.37 billion hedge program completely covered 2020 national oil income following a steep drop in crude prices, meaning there will not be a direct impact on the government's budget.

Adds comments from Finance Minister, background

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday a $1.37 billion hedge program completely covered 2020 national oil income following a steep drop in crude prices, meaning there will not be a direct impact on the government's budget.

"On the income side we're covered, there will not be a direct impact on the budget," Herrera said in a interview with TV station Televisa.

In January, the government said the finance ministry's hedge had a total cost of $1.37 billion. It has not disclosed how many barrels the hedge covers, but said it had secured the price of $49 a barrel set in the 2020 budget.

Mexico produces some 1.73 million barrels of crude a day.

The protection is largely provided by put options, a financial instrument, but most years also includes backing from a budget stabilization fund to guarantee government revenue.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular