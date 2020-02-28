Mexico says may have first coronavirus case from man who was in Italy

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico is reviewing a suspected coronavirus infection after a man who recently arrived from Italy came up positive in an initial test, the government said, in what would be the first case to be confirmed in the country and only the second in Latin America.

Deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez told local television he would announce the result of the second test from the 35-year-old man on Friday morning.

"He's not in a serious condition," he said, noting that the man was suffering from headache, fever and muscular pain, as well as exhibiting respiratory symptoms.

The man had recently been in northern Italy and was placed in isolation, Lopez-Gatell said.

Only once the second test results were in could coronavirus infection be confirmed or ruled out, he added. So far, Brazil is the only country in Latin America that has reported a case of the new coronavirus.

