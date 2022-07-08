US Markets

Mexico says it discussed energy policy, labor issues with U.S. and Canada

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S., Canadian and Mexican authorities discussed Mexican energy policy and labor issues, Mexican deputy economy minister Luz Maria de la Mora said on Friday.

Representatives of the three countries met in Canada on the second anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.

