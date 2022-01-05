US Markets

Mexico says investment plan to be unveiled before end of January

Contributor
Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico's finance ministry and the country's main business lobby will unveil a plan to boost investment in Latin America's second-largest economy before the end of January, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry and the country's main business lobby will unveil a plan to boost investment in Latin America's second-largest economy before the end of January, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The country's economic rebound has lost momentum in recent months as global supply chain bottlenecks, most notably in the auto sector, stifled business activity.

Mexican officials met on Tuesday with Carlos Salazar, head of the powerful Business Coordinating Council (CCE), to discuss details, Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.

The investment package would cover "all sectors" of the economy and be presented before the end of the month, Lopez Obrador said, without going into further detail.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular