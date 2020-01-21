US Markets

Mexico says halted migrant caravan that entered country illegally

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Mexico's government said on Tuesday that it largely halted a caravan of undocumented Central Americans migrants that waded across a river into Mexico, and says others who attempt to enter the country illegally will face the same consequences.

