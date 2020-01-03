US Markets

Mexico says digital platforms have til July 1 to comply with new tax obligations

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Mexico's finance ministry said on Friday that digital platforms have until July 1 to start complying with new tax obligations, part of the government's strategy to increase the overall tax take.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Friday that digital platforms have until July 1 to start complying with new tax obligations, part of the government's strategy to increase the overall tax take.

The measures will "facilitate compliance with existing taxes, through a mechanism in which the platforms contribute to the tax authority by withholding taxes, and do not contemplate new taxes or an increase in current tax rates," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140; Reuters Messaging: anthony.esposito.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular