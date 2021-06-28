Mexico says cryptocurrencies not legal tender, warns of risks

Recasts story, adds comments from Mexico's financial institutions

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexican financial authorities on Monday said that crypto assets are not legal tender in Mexico and are not considered currencies under current laws, warning that financial institutions that operate with them are subject to sanctions.

The joint statement by the Bank of Mexico, finance ministry and banking regulator come after Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego on Sunday said his banking business may begin using bitcoin, becoming the country's first bank to start accepting the cryptocurrency.

"The financial authorities reiterate their warnings ... on the risks inherent in the use of so-called 'virtual assets' as a means of exchange, as a store of value or as another form of investment," the statement said.

"The country's financial institutions are not authorized to carry out and offer to the public operations with virtual assets, such as Bitcoin, Ether, XRP."

Finance minister Arturo Herrera said at a news conference that under current rules cryptocurrencies are prohibited from being used in the Mexican financial system, underscoring that the prohibition will likely not change in the near term.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Abraham Gonzalez; Additional reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)

