Mexico says could hit back on U.S. curbs on blueberry exports

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico reserves the right to retaliate over any restrictions imposed by the United States over Mexican blueberry exports, the country's economy ministry said on Tuesday, citing protections under a new North American trade pact.

Berry exports have been a source of sustained growth for Mexican farmers for years, a bright spot for Mexico's agricultural trade with major buyers in the United States, along with other farm products like avocados and beef.

Last September, the U.S. International Trade Commission launched an investigation into possible damage done to its domestic industry by fresh and frozen blueberry imports.

In a statement, Mexico's economy ministry, which handles trade, denied blueberry exports have harmed the U.S. industry.

"Mexico reserves the right to receive compensation or to apply retaliatory measures" allowed under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the ministry said, referring to the trade accord that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) last year.

The ministry added that it could also invoke its rights under World Trade Organization rules if the U.S. government authorized any new restrictions.

In 2019, Mexico exported $291 million in blueberries to the United States, according to government data.

