Mexico says cost of Iberdrola deal subject to state verification

April 19, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - The final cost of Mexico's planned purchase of 13 power plants from Spanish energy company Iberdrola SA IBE.MC will be subject to verification by the state, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced earlier this month at a price of some $6 billion, aims to boost the capacity of Mexico's state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

Mexico's National Infrastructure Fund, Fonadin, is to be the purchaser of the plants, Ramirez said at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The finance ministry will, through Fonadin, provide 45 billion pesos ($2.5 billion), or 51% of the deal's risk capital, Ramirez said. The purchase would be paid over 10 years, he said.

Major banks have also offered financing for the operation, although details are still being worked out, he added.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist resource nationalist, has cast the Iberdrola purchase as a new nationalization of the power market.

Mexico has spent months embroiled in a dispute with the United States and Canada over its energy policies, which Washington and Ottawa say discriminate against their firms.

The Iberdrola deal followed disagreements between the government and the company over so-called "self-supply" permits, which Mexico says have been detrimental to CFE.

($1 = 18.0825 Mexican pesos)

