Mexico says corn production will rise in 2023 amid U.S. trade tensions

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Mexico corn production is estimated at 28.5 million metric tons this year, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday, as the Latin American country defends its plan to limit the use of genetically-modified corn.

The production, which represents both white and yellow corn, marks growth of more than 2 million metric tons, the ministry said in a statement.

The government attributed the increase to its free fertilizer program for small-scale farmers.

Mexico is currently embroiled in a dispute with trading partners the United States and Canada over its policies to limit the use of genetically-modified (GM) corn.

Mexico imports about $5 million worth of U.S. corn annually, the majority of which is GM yellow corn commonly used for livestock feed.

A government decree, however, calls for a gradual substitution of GM corn and a ban on its use in tortillas or dough.

The U.S. and Canada have requested trade dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), arguing that Mexico's plan is not based in science.

Mexico said it would counter the arguments and that the ban will not affect trade with the U.S.

