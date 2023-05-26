News & Insights

Mexico says Citi wants Mexican shareholders for Mexican unit amid IPO plan

May 26, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. bank Citigroup C.N wants its Mexican business to have Mexican shareholders amid a planned IPO.

Citi said this week it will pursue an initial public offering of its Banamex unit instead of a sale, arguing it is the optimal path to maximizing value for shareholders.

