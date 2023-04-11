US Markets

Mexico saving money in buying Iberdrola assets, president says

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

April 11, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's deal to buy 13 power plants from Spanish energy firm Iberdrola will save the country money, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Last week Lopez Obrador dubbed the $6 billion deal, which will boost the market share of state power company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), a "new nationalization."

