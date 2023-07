MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican same-store retail sales increased by 9.3% in June compared to the same month in 2022, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.