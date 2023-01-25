Mexico same-store sales up 9% in December -ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican same-store retail sales rose by 9.0% in December compared to the same month in 2021, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said Wednesday.

The retail group also reported that annual same-store sales for 2022 overall were up 10.6% compared to 2021.

The figures reflect sales at stores that have been open for at least a year.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

