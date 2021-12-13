US Markets

Mexico same-store retail sales up 9.3% y/y in November -ANTAD

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico's same-store retail sales rose by 9.3% in November compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.

The figure reflects sales at more than 68,000 stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

