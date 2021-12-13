Mexico same-store retail sales up 9.3% y/y in November -ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's same-store retail sales rose by 9.3% in November compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.

The figure reflects sales at more than 68,000 stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

