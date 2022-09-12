Mexico same-store retail sales up 11.5% y/y in August -ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican same-store retail sales rose by 11.5% in August compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.

The figure reflects sales at stores that have been open for at least a year.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland)

