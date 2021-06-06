Mexico ruling party leads early vote count, but opposition competing

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's ruling National National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) secured easily the most support in lower house elections on Sunday, but an opposition alliance was pressing it hard, a preliminary partial vote count showed.

With just over 20% of ballots counted, MORENA had about 35% of support in the lower house election, and almost 42% once votes for its two main allies were factored in, the figures from the National Electoral Institute (INE) showed.

Still, that percentage figure was fractionally below the combined support for the main three-way opposition alliance, the INE data showed. In total, 300 of Mexico's 500 lower house seats are awarded on a first-past-the-post basis.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

