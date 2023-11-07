News & Insights

Mexico rules out severing ties with Israel over Gaza, calls for peace

November 07, 2023 — 12:34 pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday ruled out breaking diplomatic relations with Israel over the conflict in Gaza, urging political leaders to work for a peaceful solution to the dispute.

Lopez Obrador has staked out a more moderate position than some other Latin American leftists, with Colombia, Chile and Honduras recalling their ambassadors to Israel over its strikes on Gaza. Bolivia broke off diplomatic ties altogether.

Asked for his view on the latest developments in Gaza at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated that Mexico wanted to remain neutral, and called for more international efforts to put an end to the violence in the region.

"Everything that is happening is very sad, very painful, very inhumane," he added. "Irrationality is what is predominating. Of course I am for peace and for a ceasefire."

Mexico's government condemned the attacks by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, but has also urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza and is pressing for a two-state solution.

Mexican diplomat Alicia Buenrostro, speaking last week at a U.N. emergency special session on Gaza, called for Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories.

