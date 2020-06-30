US Markets

Mexico revokes license of savings bank arm of Grupo Famsa

Contributor
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Published

Mexican financial authorities said on Tuesday they had revoked the license of the savings bank arm of retailer Grupo Famsa, which last week announced it was seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexican financial authorities said on Tuesday they had revoked the license of the savings bank arm of retailer Grupo Famsa, which last week announced it was seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

In a statement, the financial authorities said the license for Banco Ahorro Famsa had been withdrawn due to inappropriate risk management and operations, as well as loans granted to "related parties of the group above regulatory limits."

The bank had also kept improper records, and repeatedly failed to comply with regulatory provisions, the central bank, the finance ministry and banking regulator said jointly.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular