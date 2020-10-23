US Markets

Mexico retail sales rise for fourth month in August

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexican retail sales rose in August by 2.5% from July in seasonally-adjusted terms, the fourth monthly increase in a row, as consumer spending continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Friday.

Adds details, context

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in August by 2.5% from July in seasonally-adjusted terms, the fourth monthly increase in a row, as consumer spending continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Friday.

The pace of growth was the weakest since May, according to the data published by national statistics agency INEGI. Sales are still recovering from a monthly drop of 22.5% in April at the peak of the pandemic lockdown.

In unadjusted terms, sales were down by 10.8% in August compared to the same month a year earlier.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular