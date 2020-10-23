Mexico retail sales rise for fourth month in August

Adds details, context

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in August by 2.5% from July in seasonally-adjusted terms, the fourth monthly increase in a row, as consumer spending continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Friday.

The pace of growth was the weakest since May, according to the data published by national statistics agency INEGI. Sales are still recovering from a monthly drop of 22.5% in April at the peak of the pandemic lockdown.

In unadjusted terms, sales were down by 10.8% in August compared to the same month a year earlier.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

