Mexico retail sales post first monthly fall since April

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell by 1.4% in October from September in seasonally adjusted terms in their first monthly decline since April, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI)showed on Monday.

In unadjusted terms, sales fell by 7.1% in October compared to the same month a year earlier, matching the annual decline posted in September, the data showed.

