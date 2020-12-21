Mexico retail sales post first monthly fall since April
MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell by 1.4% in October from September in seasonally adjusted terms in their first monthly decline since April, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI)showed on Monday.
In unadjusted terms, sales fell by 7.1% in October compared to the same month a year earlier, matching the annual decline posted in September, the data showed.
