Mexico retail sales beat expectations in October

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 20, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose more than expected in October, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Wednesday.

Sales rose 0.8% in October from September, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted no increase month over month.

The indicator returned to positive territory following three consecutive months of negative, below-consensus performance in the country.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients that household spending was likely to benefit from remittances, firm credit flows, a strong labor market and easing inflation.

Annual retail sales also jumped 3.4% in October, far above the expected 2.0% rise.

However, Ramos cautioned that spending was likely to face headwinds from "high interest rates and fading contribution from the COVID economic activity normalization."

