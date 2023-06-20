Mexico retail sales beat expectations in April

Adds details, economist comment

June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose much more than expected in April, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday, pointing to a strong start to the second quarter despite tight financial conditions.

Sales rose 1.5% in the month from March, beating market expectations of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll, helped by a strengthening peso and falling inflation, which has been hoveringits lowest in almost two years.

"This is a solid start to the quarter, suggesting that retail activity continues to be resilient," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia, said in a note to clients.

He noted that tighter financial conditions were starting to hurt, but the second half of the year might still be positive for the retail sector if inflation continues to fall and the local currency remains relatively stable.

Retail sales increased 3.8% in April compared to the same month a year earlier, INEGI said, also above an expected 2.5% rise.

The fresh data comes as policymakers at the Mexican central bank gather this week for their next rate-setting meeting, being widely expected to once again hold the benchmark interest rate stable at 11.25%.

