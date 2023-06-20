News & Insights

Mexico retail sales beat expectations in April

June 20, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 1.5% in April from March, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating market expectations of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales increased 3.8% in April compared to the same month a year earlier, the agency added, also above an expected 2.5% rise.

