Mexico retail sales beat expectations in April

June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 1.5% in April from March, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating market expectations of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales increased 3.8% in April compared to the same month a year earlier, the agency added, also above an expected 2.5% rise.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

