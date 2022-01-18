US Markets

Mexico retail group ANTAD sees same-store sales up 4.3% in 2022

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexican same-store retail sales should increase by 4.3% in nominal terms this year, industry association ANTAD forecast on Tuesday.

Same-store sales increased by 13.7% in December in nominal terms from the same month a year earlier, ANTAD said.

(Writing by Dave Graham; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

