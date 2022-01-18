Mexico retail group ANTAD sees same-store sales up 4.3% in 2022
MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexican same-store retail sales should increase by 4.3% in nominal terms this year, industry association ANTAD forecast on Tuesday.
Same-store sales increased by 13.7% in December in nominal terms from the same month a year earlier, ANTAD said.
(Writing by Dave Graham; editing by Cassandra Garrison)
((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.