Mexico retail group ANTAD says May same-store sales up 11.3%

Isabel Woodford Reuters
MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least a year were up 11.3% in May compared to the same month a year earlier.

Total sales grew 13.6% compared to May 2021, the group said.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford)

