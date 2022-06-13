Mexico retail group ANTAD says May same-store sales up 11.3%

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least a year were up 11.3% in May compared to the same month a year earlier.

Total sales grew 13.6% compared to May 2021, the group said.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.