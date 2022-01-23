US Markets

Mexico reports 98 more COVID-19 deaths; 20,872 new cases

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexico on Sunday reported 98 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 303,183.

The country also reported 20,872 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,667,829, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Diane Craft)

