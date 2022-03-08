Mexico reports 8,939 new COVID cases, 265 more deaths

Updates with new COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 265 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 320,166, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 8,939 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,575,608.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.