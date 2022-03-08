US Markets

Mexico reports 8,939 new COVID cases, 265 more deaths

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Mexico reported 265 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 320,166, according to health ministry data.

Updates with new COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 265 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 320,166, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 8,939 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,575,608.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular