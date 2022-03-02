Mexico reports 304 more COVID-19 deaths, 12,342 new cases

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 304 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 318,835, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 12,342 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,534,086.

