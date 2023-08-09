Mexico reports $29 bln in foreign direct investment for first half of 2023

Adds details on investments, quote from ministry

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Mexico hit $29 billion in the first half of 2023, according to preliminary data published by the country's economy ministry on Wednesday.

For the same period last year, the ministry reported preliminary figures of $27.5 billion.

However, the ministry said in a statement it was 41% more than the 2022 figure, when excluding last year's $4.8 billion content tie-up of Televisa with Univision and the restructuring of airline Aeromexico.

"These results represent the confidence of investors to maintain, expand and install new investments in the country," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)

