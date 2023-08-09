News & Insights

Mexico reports $29 bln in foreign direct investment for first half of 2023

August 09, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by Mexico City Newsroom for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Mexico hit $29 billion in the first half of 2023, according to preliminary data published by the country's economy ministry on Wednesday.

For the same period last year, the ministry reported preliminary figures of $27.5 billion.

