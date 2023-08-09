Mexico reports $29 bln in foreign direct investment for first half of 2023

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Mexico hit $29 billion in the first half of 2023, according to preliminary data published by the country's economy ministry on Wednesday.

For the same period last year, the ministry reported preliminary figures of $27.5 billion.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.