Mexico rejects U.S. proposal to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico rejected on Monday a U.S. proposal by which Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working with authorities to offer "better options".

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

