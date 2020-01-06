US Markets

Mexico rejects U.S. proposal to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

Diego Ore Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico rejected on Monday a U.S. proposal by which Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working with authorities to offer "better options".

