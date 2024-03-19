News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico rejects Texas 'anti migrant' law

March 19, 2024 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it rejects a Texas "anti migrant" law aimed at stopping migration flows via "criminalization."

The U.S. Supreme Court earlier in the day let a Republican-backed Texas law take effect that allows state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, rejecting a bid to block it by President Joe Biden's administration.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.