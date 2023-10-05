News & Insights

Mexico rejects new border wall plan ahead of talks with U.S. officials

October 05, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday rejected U.S. plans to build new sections of wall at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of high-level meetings with U.S. officials due to focus on immigration and security.

"This authorization for the construction of the wall is a step backwards," Lopez Obrador told a press conference ahead of talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior U.S. officials in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador said drug trafficking, trade and investment would also be on the agenda during the talks.

The Mexican president blamed Republicans on the "extreme right" of the party for pushing the administration of President Joe Biden to approve new wall construction on the border, as the United States gears up for a presidential election next year.

Lopez Obrador has urged the United States to spur economic development in Latin America to keep migration in check, and repeated his argument again ahead of the talks.

In a policy shift for the Biden administration, the United States said on Thursday it will build additional sections of border wall and roads in Starr County, Texas, which has seen a large number of migrants crossing from Mexico.

