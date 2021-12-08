Markets
AGR

Mexico Rejects Agreement Reached With Parties In PNM / AVANGRID Merger

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission or NMPRC rejected the agreement reached by parties in the merger application involving PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), its wholly-owned subsidiary Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and AVANGRID Inc.(AGR).

The Commission voted 5-0 to reject the parties' agreements reached in the merger proceedings, following a 4-1 vote to deny a request for oral argument seeking to address concerns expressed by the NMPRC.

"I am disappointed the Commission didn't see the merits of the agreements reached by parties and also rejected our request to hear oral arguments....We will review and evaluate the order," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO.

"We are disappointed with the Public Regulation Commission's decision to reject the agreement reached by the parties. We are evaluating the next steps before us," AVANGRID said.

In October 2020, Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A. (IBDSF.PK) said that its U.S. energy operations unit Avangrid agreed to buy PNM Resources in a deal with an enterprise value of about $8.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGR PNM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular