Mexico refinances 133 bln pesos in debt in local bond market

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico has refinanced 132.86 billion pesos ($7.87 billion) in debt in the local bond market, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation took place on July 7, with the main objective of optimizing the government's debt profile, according to a statement published by the ministry.

($1= 16.8945 pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

