News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico refinances 133 bln pesos in debt in local bond market

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

July 12, 2023 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico has refinanced 132.86 billion pesos ($7.87 billion) in debt in the local bond market, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation took place on July 7, with the main objective of optimizing the government's debt profile, according to a statement published by the ministry.

($1= 16.8945 pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.