Mexico readies new bonds as part of liability management operation

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico announced on Monday plans to issue new US dollar 2031 and 2061 bonds as part of a liability management operation to retire outstanding debt.

NEW YORK, November 16 - Mexico is readying pricing on new US dollar 2031 and 2061 bonds as part of a liability management operation to retire outstanding debt.

Leads BBVA, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho have set initial price thoughts of low 200bp on the new 10-year bond and mid 200bp on the 40-year bond.

 

The country has also announced a cash tender to purchase a series US dollar bonds maturing between 2023 to 2050.  Proceeds are also being used to redeem Mexico's 3.625% US dollar notes due 2022 and the 1.875% euro denominated notes maturing that same year. 

Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB/BBB-, while expected settlement is November 24 2020. Pricing on the senior unsecured SEC registered bonds is expected later today.

