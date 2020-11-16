Mexico readies new bonds as part of liability management operation

Adds IPTs and other details

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, November 16 - Mexico is readying pricing on new US dollar 2031 and 2061 bonds as part of a liability management operation to retire outstanding debt.

Leads BBVA, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho have set initial price thoughts of low 200bp on the new 10-year bond and mid 200bp on the 40-year bond.

The country has also announced a cash tender to purchase a series US dollar bonds maturing between 2023 to 2050. Proceeds are also being used to redeem Mexico's 3.625% US dollar notes due 2022 and the 1.875% euro denominated notes maturing that same year.

Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB/BBB-, while expected settlement is November 24 2020. Pricing on the senior unsecured SEC registered bonds is expected later today.

(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)

((paulj.kilby@refinitiv.com; 3473270288))