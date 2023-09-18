Mexico Q2 private spending up 1.0% qtr/qtr

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending rose 1.0% during the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Private spending was 4.3% higher than during the same period a year earlier, while aggregate demand increased 1.3% from the previous quarter and was up 4.8% from the same quarter in 2022.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa, Editing by Louise Heavens)

