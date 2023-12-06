News & Insights

Mexico Q1 inflation data key for monpol decisions, cenbanker Heath says

December 06, 2023 — 11:14 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's first-quarter inflation data, particularly January's inflation data, will be key for the country's central bank's upcoming monetary policy decisions, board member Jonathan Heath said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Heath, in an interview with local newspaper Reforma, said challenges lie ahead in the fight to lower inflation, which remains above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"In January 2023 we were surprised to see inflation on the rise, especially on the services side," Heath said. "We don't want to find ourselves with a similar surprise this time around. So, the first quarter, particularly January, will be key."

Heath added that headline inflation is not expected to continue declining, which would make it harder for overall inflation to keep doing down.

Demand is also growing more quickly than supply, with "visible" pressures on the demand side, he said.

Meanwhile Mexico's government is rushing to finish flagship infrastructure projects before the current administration leaves office next year, "putting the accelerator" on spending, Heath said.

"Unfortunately the electoral cycle does not agree with the economic cycle and the inflation cycle that we are trying to combat," Heath said.

